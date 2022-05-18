Ime Udoka, Celtics Players Explain Third Quarter Struggles In Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics had a great first half against the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, but Miami outscored Boston by 25 points in the third quarter to take Game 1.

The Celtics had a slow start to the third quarter, which allowed the Heat to work their way back. Jimmy Butler had a historic outing, leading the game with 41 points.

“It seemed like everything was going their way, and we were just standing around watching,” Jaylen Brown said, per NBC Sports Boston video.

The Celtics starting a third quarter sluggish is not something new. However, it is not an ideal habit, especially in the NBA playoffs.

“We tend to have slow starts in the third quarter these playoffs, and I think it?s something we just have to focus in on and try to control it,” Payton Pritchard said, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

A common theme for the Celtics in their postgame press conferences was the third quarter. Jayson Tatum led the team with 29 points, but the star forward’s turnovers were costly for Boston.

“I think we just gotta come out with a little more sense of urgency in the third, and that?s on all of us,” Tatum said, per Weiss.