Ime Udoka Details How Injury Could Impact Marcus Smart In Game 5

Just a couple hours prior to tip off of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday, the Boston Celtics revealed Marcus Smart would be available to play against the Miami Heat.

Smart, who sprained his right ankle in Boston’s Game 3 loss and returned to that contest before sitting out Game 4, is certainly a player to push through an ailment, but he could have some limited mobility on the floor due to the injury.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters prior to Game 5 that he thinks Smart will hold up just fine.

“Good enough,” Udoka said on Smart’s ability to move on the floor despite the ankle sprain. “He tested it, and feels better as the day went on. Did a little bit at shootaround and just some pregame. He has enough movement where he’s not restricted in certain areas as he was a few days ago. There’s going to be some swelling and some pain, but he’s a guy that can play through some things.”

Smart arrived to FTX Arena for Game 5 with a noticeable wrap on his right leg and a slight limp, but was able to get through his on-court pregame routine. Udoka said the current longest-tenured Celtic ultimately decided if he would suit up for the pivotal playoff matchup with the best-of-seven series tied at 2-2.

“We left it up to him as far as how confident he’s feeling on the court, and he’s good to go,” Udoka said. “Not like we have to monitor anything, but we’ll take a look at him early, see how he’s feeling and get some some feedback and go from there.”

Tip off for Game 5 will take place at approximately 8:45 p.m. ET.