How Early Lineup Tweak Helped Spark Celtics’ Game 2 Turnaround Vs. Heat

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka once again pushed all the right buttons — before, during and after Boston’s 127-102 win over the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

One such example occurred in the first quarter Thursday night, when the Heat came out blazing, knocking down four 3-pointers in the opening four-plus minutes to build an early double-digit lead. The Celtics’ sluggish start forced Udoka and company to regroup, as Boston could ill afford to dig itself into a deeper hole while trying to bounce back from a Game 1 loss plagued by a nightmare third quarter.

“Just wake up,” Udoka told reporters after the game when asked his message to the team following Miami’s 18-8 start. “We were slow to react for the first few shots, switching too low on their shooters, and that’s something we didn’t do a great job of last game. We understand who they are and who their scorers are and who their shooters are and how we need to switch accordingly and according to their personnel.

“Just a simple message that we need to wake up and react a little bit quicker. Al (Horford) gave up one, as well, and Jaylen (Brown) was too low on one, so cleaned that up pretty quickly and finished off the quarter well.”

A little verbal motivation wasn’t the only tool Udoka used to turn the tide in Boston’s favor. He also made a tangible change midway through the first quarter that proved extremely beneficial for the Celtics.

After a couple of buckets by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum — as well as some good fortune in the form of missed free throws and layups by P.J. Tucker — Udoka called upon Grant Williams to replace Robert Williams III. The latter obviously is an integral piece of Boston’s lineup, particularly on the defensive end, but the former was better equipped to combat what the Heat were throwing at the Celtics in that moment.

Grant Williams scored his first bucket — a 2-pointer assisted by Tatum — a mere 16 seconds after entering the game, cutting Boston’s deficit to three points. He later knocked down two shots from beyond the arc as the Celtics finished the quarter with a 35-24 lead, a cushion that ballooned to 70-45 by halftime.