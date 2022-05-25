Celtics’ Ime Udoka Mum On Game 5 Statuses Of Marcus Smart, Robert Williams

NESN Logo Sign In

As Green Teamers might have learned throughout the Eastern Conference finals, the status updates pertaining to Marcus Smart and Robert Williams remain fluid into the final hours before each contest.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka indicated that would remain the same leading up to Game 5 against the Heat on Wednesday night at FTX Arena. Boston and Miami are tied at two games a piece in the best-of-seven series.

Smart (ankle sprain) and Williams (knee soreness) each were listed as questionable Tuesday. It remains that way Wednesday morning.

“Both feeling better,” Udoka said when asked about the two starters. “Marcus still has some swelling and pain soreness. They will test it out pregame and see how they feel.”

So, no official decision yet?

“No,” Udoka responded.

Williams, who played 19 minutes in Boston’s Game 4 win on Monday, expressed optimism that he would be ready to play in Game 5 given his limited workload the prior contest. The Celtics big man missed Game 3 due to the same lingering knee soreness but recorded 12 points with nine rebounds in Monday’s victory.