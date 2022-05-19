Insider Calls Kiké Hernández ‘Biggest Difference’ In Red Sox Recent Success

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have shown improvement over the most recent stretch of games following a terrible start that, at one point, landed the team in last place in the American League East.

Now, the Red Sox appear to be climbing out of the basement of the division, winning two series in a row. One insider believes Kiké Hernández has been the catalyst for the recent turnaround.

“I think the biggest difference for the Red Sox over the last week is that Kiké as the lead-off guy has been getting on base,” MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said on “MLB Central” on Thursday. “(He has a) six-game hitting streak as you mentioned, and when he is on base as the catalyst this is a different Red Sox team.

“You see what their record has been during that time as well over the last six games. Again, that was coinciding with them winning a series in Texas, winning a series against the (Houston) Astros, so good news there.”

The Red Sox are 4-2 so far during Hernández’s hitting streak. He’s hit .280 (7-for-25) with a .345 on-base percentage in that span, setting up the heart of the order to knock him in regularly.

The Red Sox offense scoring the way they’re expected to is likely to happen, and should sure-up some of the glaring weaknesses in other areas.