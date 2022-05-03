Insider Compares Patriots Draft Pick To Ex-New England Fan Favorite

The New England Patriots added a pair of running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Their first of two selections at the position was former South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr., in the fourth round.
Strong Jr. was the fastest running back in the draft and taken two rounds after the Patriots selected the fastest receiver in the draft.
The 23-year-old rookie has drawn comparisons to a former versatile back who shined with the Patriots in a role that Strong Jr. could be thrust into.
Former Patriot Danny Woodhead made an impact in the rushing and receiving game across three seasons, and had similar measurables, combine results, and almost identical 40-yard dash times.
Pro Football Focus’s Doug Kyed explained his reasoning for the player comparison.
“(Rex) Burkhead ran a 4.69 (40-yard dash); (Kevin) Faulk ran a 4.57,” Kyed tweeted on Tuesday. “Danny Woodhead is basically the only Patriots RB in the Belichick-era with similar speed to Pierre Strong Jr.”
Woodhead recorded 250 carries for 1,199 yards and 10 touchdowns with 92 receptions for 984 yards and four touchdowns in 45 games with the Patriots.
Strong Jr. will have a chance to replicate that level of production in New England.