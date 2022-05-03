Insider Compares Patriots Draft Pick To Ex-New England Fan Favorite

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots added a pair of running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Their first of two selections at the position was former South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr., in the fourth round.

Strong Jr. was the fastest running back in the draft and taken two rounds after the Patriots selected the fastest receiver in the draft.

The 23-year-old rookie has drawn comparisons to a former versatile back who shined with the Patriots in a role that Strong Jr. could be thrust into.

Danny Woodhead:



5-8

197 lbs

4.38s 40

1.44s 10-yd split

20 bench reps

38" vert

10-1 broad jump

4.20s shuttle

7.03s 3-cone



Pierre Strong Jr.:



5-11

207 lbs

4.37s 40

1.44s 10-yd split

16 bench reps

38" vert

10-4 broad jump

4.25s shuttle

6.95s 3-cone — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) May 3, 2022

Former Patriot Danny Woodhead made an impact in the rushing and receiving game across three seasons, and had similar measurables, combine results, and almost identical 40-yard dash times.

Pro Football Focus’s Doug Kyed explained his reasoning for the player comparison.