Is Aqib Talib Actually Nostradamus? Ex-Patriot Predicted Lions’ NFL Draft

It seems like former New England Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib has a real future as an NFL analyst, but if that doesn’t work out there’s always the option to become a psychic.

Talib, while working on the FOX broadcast Dec. 19 when the Lions hosted the Arizona Cardinals, offered his “Aqib’s Creed” for Detroit’s offseason outlook, and thus what the organization should do during the 2022 NFL Draft.

At the time, the two-win Lions looked to be on their way to the No. 1 overall pick before the Jacksonville Jaguars ultimately landed the top selection. But with that first-rounder Talib expressed why the Lions should take Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, which they did Thursday.

“… You take that first-round pick, you bring in Aidan Hutchinson. He’ll give you a great rush,” Talib said during the broadcast. “You get Amani (Oruwariye) on the outside, Jeff Okudah on the outside and you have two great corners who can play man.”

The fact Detroit was able to draft Hutchinson, who many thought should be the first player off the board, because the Jaguars took Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker helps Talib’s case as a fortune teller.

Talib also made the point for Detroit not only drafting a receiver, but likely needing to trade up to get one. His choice at wideout just so happened to be Jameson Williams, who Detroit — yup, you guessed it — traded up for and selected No. 12 overall.

“Trade up a little bit, get the receiver you want to draft,” Talib said in mid-December. “If it’s me, I’m taking the guy out of Alabama, give me Williams out of Alabama.”