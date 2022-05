NESN Logo Sign In

Derek Holland appears to have found a new team.

The pitcher signed with the Boston Red Sox in the offseason, but did not make the Opening Day roster and struggled mightily with the Worcester Red Sox before opting out of his contract to test free agency.

The veteran got some help from his French bulldog.

Holland also confirmed it was a minor league deal.

Minor league deal — Derek Holland (@Dutch_Oven45) May 4, 2022

Now we’ll just wait and see if Holland can get into a groove and find his rhythm with Toronto.