NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez is getting hot when the Boston Red Sox needed it most.

The Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night, winning by a score of 4-0 as Michael Wacha delivered another solid performance for Boston.

Martinez hit a home run to grow the Red Sox’s lead, marking his second-straight game with one and third overall on the year.

For more on Martinez, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Aspiration.