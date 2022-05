NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox offense picked up where they left off Friday night thanks to J.D. Martinez.

The Red Sox designated hitter blasted a 404-foot home run to left field to put Boston ahead 1-0 against the Texas Rangers on Saturday. It was Martinez’s fourth home run of the season.

J.D. starts the night with a BANG! pic.twitter.com/fmUcty7xvB — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 14, 2022

Martinez extended his hitting streak to 15 games. The Red Sox have now homered in seven of their last 13 games (7 total HR), after hitting 1 HR in their prior 11.