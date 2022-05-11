Jarren Duran Felt ‘Way More Comfortable’ In Quick Stint With Red Sox This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Jarren Duran was recalled from Triple-A Worcester last weekend after the Red Sox placed Kiké Hernández on the COVID-19 injured list, but his time in Boston was short-lived.

The plan for the speedy outfielder was to be with the Red Sox until Hernández recovered from his illness. He never tested positive for COVID-19 but was experiencing symptoms and returned after just one day.

Duran struggled at the big league level in 2021 and couldn’t seem to find his groove. He’s been working hard at his craft in Worcester and is seeing results, and despite the quick trip to Boston, Duran is beginning to feel more comfortable.

“It was all great. It?s always a great feeling to be back in the big leagues,” Duran told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier ahead of Wednesday’s WooSox game. “I felt like I did a lot of things right. So it was a good reminder to myself that I can play at that level when I do my best.

“I felt way more comfortable. I was trying to do too much. I didn’t want to step on anybody’s toes, so I kind of just stayed away from everybody. This year, I literally went up to everybody and was giving them hugs and saying hi, just trying to be part of the boys, just trying to be part of the chemistry that they have.”

Duran did triple in his one game with Boston and went 1-for-5 with a run in Worcester’s loss to the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday at Polar Park.