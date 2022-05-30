Jaylen Brown, Celtics Thrilled To See Al Horford Finally Reach NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

After playing in 149 career playoff games, Al Horford’s next postseason appearance will come in the NBA Finals.

Reaching that stage is a first for the 15-year NBA veteran, and it certainly was a lengthy journey to get to that point. Horford reveled in the moment, too, flinging the ball skyward in jubilation as the buzzer sounded on the Boston Celtics 100-96 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday.

.@Al_Horford left it all on the court to reach this moment #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/Utn1i3rWXQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 30, 2022

And Horford certainly wasn’t celebrating the opportunity that has finally come his way alone.

Plenty of Horford’s teammates were thrilled to see him get over the hump as well, noting how things paid off for a player who goes about his business on and off the court in the right manner.

“Nobody deserves it more than this guy on my right, right here, man,” Jaylen Brown said following the contest, per NBC Sports Boston. “His energy, his demeanor, coming in every day being a professional, taking care of his body, being a leader, I’m proud to be able to share this moment with a veteran, a mentor, a brother, a guy like Al Horford. He’s been a great all season, really my whole career. I’m happy to be able to share this moment with somebody like him.”

Celtics guard Marcus Smart echoed Brown’s sentiments and believed Horford’s unselfish nature helped propel Boston to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.