Jayson Tatum, Boston Athletes Respond To Texas School Shooting

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was among many voices in the sports world who responded to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.
Tatum is not only known as a young rising star in the NBA, but also a loving father. His son, Deuce, has charmed Boston fans with his interactions in TD Garden and even in postgame interviews. It is with that perspective, Jayson responded to the mass shooting that, according to officials, killed at least 19 children and two adults.
“Breaks my heart hearing this news, no parent should ever have to lose there child,” Tatum tweeted. “Praying for the families of those kids and the teacher? this is devastating.”
Other Boston sports athletes responded as well, many calling for action.
“Devastating. Heartbreaking. Unimaginable,” New England Patriots running back Damien Harris tweeted. “Lord, watch over every single person affected by this continued evil. WE NEED CHANGE, NOW.”
Current and former teammates Adrian Phillips, Trent Brown and Patrick Chung made similar pleas as well and asked for more love and respect. Former Patriot Julian Edelman posted an image asking others what he can do to help.
“This doesn’t feel like America,” Edelman’s statement read. “We focus on happiness and prosperity and those values are great. But our greatness should be measured by how we protect our most vulnerable. We’re not doing our job. I don’t know the answer, I don’t pretend to understand politics but this is unacceptable. Comments are open tell me how to help.”
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr used his press conference before Tuesday’s Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks to make a plea.
“When are we going to do something?” Kerr yelled, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the, excuse, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough.”