Jayson Tatum, Boston Athletes Respond To Texas School Shooting

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was among many voices in the sports world who responded to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Tatum is not only known as a young rising star in the NBA, but also a loving father. His son, Deuce, has charmed Boston fans with his interactions in TD Garden and even in postgame interviews. It is with that perspective, Jayson responded to the mass shooting that, according to officials, killed at least 19 children and two adults.

“Breaks my heart hearing this news, no parent should ever have to lose there child,” Tatum tweeted. “Praying for the families of those kids and the teacher? this is devastating.”

Breaks my heart hearing this news, no parent should ever have to lose there child. Praying for the families of those kids and the teacher ????? this is devastating — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) May 24, 2022

Other Boston sports athletes responded as well, many calling for action.

“Devastating. Heartbreaking. Unimaginable,” New England Patriots running back Damien Harris tweeted. “Lord, watch over every single person affected by this continued evil. WE NEED CHANGE, NOW.”

Devastating. Heartbreaking. Unimaginable. Lord, watch over every single person affected by this continued evil. WE NEED CHANGE, NOW?????? — Damien Harris (@DHx34) May 24, 2022

Current and former teammates Adrian Phillips, Trent Brown and Patrick Chung made similar pleas as well and asked for more love and respect. Former Patriot Julian Edelman posted an image asking others what he can do to help.