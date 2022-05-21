Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark Reunite At IIHF World Championship

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have formed quite the friendship while with the Boston Bruins, but the two goalies had to face each other Saturday.

Both Swayman and Ullmark are representing the United States and Sweden, respectively, in the IIHF World Championship. The US and Sweden squared off in the tournament with Swayman and Ullmark starting between the pipes.

Prior to the game, the two caught up with one another. Of course, there was a hug involved.

The United States won 3-2 in overtime thanks to Adam Gaudette’s goal.