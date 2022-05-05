Jerry Jones’ Son Gives Update After Cowboys Owner Was Involved In Car Crash

NESN Logo Sign In

Jerry Jones and his family received a brief scare Wednesday evening.

The 79-year-old Cowboys owner was involved in a “minor” car crash in the Dallas area, per ESPN. Jones, according to Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, was transported to a local hospital following the incident out of precaution.

“WFAA, citing multiple Dallas police sources, reported that Jones was in a crash just before 8:10 p.m. CT near Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard,” Archer wrote. “Emergency crews were called to the scene, and Jones reportedly suffered minor injuries.”

Jones’ hospital stay evidently was not a long one. Stephen Jones, the Cowboys owner’s son and executive vice president of the organization, told ESPN his father already is back home and is “all good.”

No reports currently indicate whether Jerry Jones was driving the car that was involved in the crash.