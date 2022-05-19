Jimbo Fisher Fires Back At Nick Saban After Paying-Players Accusation

NESN Logo Sign In

We didn’t have to wait until August for fireworks in the college football world.

Nick Saban launched harpoons at Texas A&M on Wednesday, claiming the Aggies took advantage of the NCAA’s Name Image Likeness Rule in order to put together the nation’s top recruiting class. The legendary head coach accused Alabama’s SEC rival of buying “every player on their team.”

The accusation unsurprisingly didn’t sit well at all with Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, who sternly clapped back at Saban on Thursday.

“First of all, I’ll say it’s a shame that we have to do this,” Saban told reporters. “It’s really despicable. It’s despicable that somebody can say things about somebody and, more importantly, 17-year-old kids. You’re taking shots at 17-year-old kids and their families. That they broke state laws, that we bought every player in this group. We never bought anybody, no rules were broken, nothing was done wrong. The way we do things, the ethics with which we do things and these families — it’s despicable that a reputable head coach could come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way or things don’t go his way.

“The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen and it’s ridiculous. The parity in college football he’s been talking about? Go talk to coaches who coached for him. You’ll find out all the parity. Go dig into wherever he’s been. You can find out anything. It’s a shame that you got to sit here and defend 17-year-old kids and families and Texas A&M, ’cause we do things right. We’re always going to do things right. We’re always going to be here.”

Fisher also noted he rejected the recent phone call he received from Saban, making it clear he’s “done” with the seven-time national championship winner.

College football fans undoubtedly should clear their schedules for Oct. 8 when the Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide.