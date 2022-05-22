Jimmy Butler Injury: Heat Star Out Of Game 3 Vs. Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Miami Heat were dealt a big blow in Game 3 as they are left without their superstar.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler was ruled out Saturday due to a right knee inflammation. Victor Oladipo started the second half for the Miami superstar.

Butler did not come into the game with an injury designation, and it has not been made clear if there was an incident that caused Butler to leave the game.

The Heat had a 62-47 lead at halftime of Game 3. Butler scored eight points in 20 minutes of action while also racking up eight assists.