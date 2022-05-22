Jimmy Butler Reportedly Won’t Miss Time In Celtics-Heat Series

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Jimmy Butler was ruled out of Game 3 on Saturday due to a right knee inflammation, but the Miami Heat reportedly won’t be without their star for too long.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Butler’s knee injury was not serious, and there’s a “strong possibility” the Heat star won’t miss a game in the Eastern Conference finals. Head coach Erik Spoelstra did not offer an immediate update and only said an MRI will not be needed.

“He didn’t have his normal explosive burst,” Spoelstra told reporters, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He’s been able to manage this. The next two days will be really important. His competitiveness

will overtake everything. At halftime, the trainers made the call for him not to play.”

Despite Butler not playing in the second half of Game 3, the Heat withstood a late Celtics rally to take a 2-1 series lead Saturday.