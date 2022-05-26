Joel Embiid Made Suggestion For Heat Amid Game 5 Loss To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Do the Miami Heat currently not have enough firepower to win an NBA championship?

One of the league’s best players seems to believe that’s the case.

As Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals started to slip away from the top-seeded Heat on Wednesday night, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid issued a criticism of Miami.

“Miami needs another Star,” Embiid, the runner-up for the 2022 NBA MVP award, tweeted.

Could the Heat use another top-tier player on their roster? Sure, most teams across the NBA could. But. a disparity in star power might not prove to be the difference in this best-of-seven series between Miami and the Boston Celtics.

Health very well could be the most prevailing factor that ultimately leads to the Heat’s demise. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, arguably Miami’s two best players, are playing through injuries that clearly are keeping them well below 100%. Tyler Herro, this season’s Sixth Man of the Year, also has missed two games this series and might not be available for Friday night either.

A fully healthy Heat team probably is capable of winning a title. But Pat Riley never has been afraid to make a big move, and if Miami falls two wins short of the Finals, the longtime team president might seek. a move this offseason that puts the franchise over the top.