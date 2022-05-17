John Schreiber’s Earning High-Leverage Reliever Role For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox bullpen has not met expectations early on, leaving opportunities for some unknown relievers to earn roles.

John Schreiber appears to be the leader in that regard, who did not make the roster until April 27, and was sent back down to Triple-A Worcester following 2 1/3 scoreless innings on back-to-back days against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 28-year-old right-hander was recalled on May 6, and has since made a name for himself in Boston. He entered Monday’s contest against the Houston Astros with seven scoreless innings to his name for the 2022 season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora called his name in a big spot — with two outs and runners on the corners in a tied ballgame in the sixth inning. Schreiber delivered, striking out Astros centerfielder Chas McCormick to end the inning. McCormick already had a home run in the game and laced a double after his matchup with Schreiber.

Cora was comfortable turning to Schreiber in a big spot, with some notable veterans available in the bullpen. It’ll be interesting to see how the former Detroit Tiger will be used moving forward.