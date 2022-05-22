Jordan Binnington Reportedly Threw Bottle At Nazem Kadri After Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

As Nazem Kadri explained what happened between him and Jordan Binnington on Saturday night at Enterprise Center, the Blues goaltender reportedly intervened.

Binnington exited Game 3 of the Colorado-St. Louis second-round Stanley Cup playoff series in the first period following a collision with Kadri. After Binnington failed to smother a shot from Artturi Lehkonen, Kadri crashed the net in an attempt to drive home the rebound. The end result was a car crash of bodies featuring Binnington, Kadri and Blues defenseman Calle Rosen, and the netminder left the contest with an apparent left leg injury.

Kadri, who was not penalized for his net rush, was offering his interpretation of the incident after the game when he paused due to a water bottle being thrown in his direction.

“Just tried to poke the puck free, I think their weakside defenseman hit me and that’s what caused the collision,” Kadri told reporters after the Avs’ 5-2 win, per Sports Illustrated. “So, I hope he’s alright. I’m not sure if he just threw a water bottle at me or not but, I mean, not much I can do, man.”

Shortly thereafter, The Athletic’s Peter Baugh reported it was, indeed, Binnington who threw the bottle at Kadri.

Of course, this isn’t the first instance of bad blood between the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning netminder and the feisty centerman. Back in October, Binnington was hit with a 10-minute misconduct penalty for swinging his stick toward Kadri’s head following a scrum between the Blues and Avalanche.

It remains to be seen if Binnington will be available for Game 4, which is scheduled for Monday night in St. Louis. Colorado currently owns a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.