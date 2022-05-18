Julian Edelman Shares Hilarious Bill Belichick Film Sessions Roast

NESN Logo Sign In

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has adjusted well to working in the media landscape. The highlight of Edelman’s appearances is his Bill Belichick impression, and his latest might be his best yet.

Edelman appeared on ShowTime’s “All The Smoke” podcast hosted by Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The episode will be released on Thursday, but ShowTime released a highlight clip Tuesday where Jackson asked Edelman to do a Belichick impersonation.

“He used to just demoralize you,” Edelman said. “He had ‘BillTube,’ it was lowlights. After practice, he would throw it on the next day in the morning, a bunch of (expletive) fundamental plays that we would do in practice. And if you dropped a ball in the flat or something, he would sit there, and he would rewind it. And this was in front of the whole team, (expletive) 60 guys, and he would sit and rewind it three or four times right where the drop is, right where the drop is, right where the drop is.

“He would look at the crowd of the team, because there’s a pavilion, and he’d be like, ‘You mean to tell me you can’t make a wide route catch in the National (expletive) Football League? We got kids in Foxborough high school that can make this play.’ And then he would rewind it four more times. He would chime in again. ‘Me and (expletive) Ernie (Adams) can make this play.’ And then he’d rewind it, and then he’d go back. ‘You (expletive).’ You’d just be sitting there, ‘Oh (expletive), Jesus. Can we stop it, just the embarrassment.'”

Belichick hammering home the fundamentals during film sessions is part of what has made the Patriots a sound football team over the two decades he has coached the team. It’s why Belichick is respected around the league for his work ethic and his knowledge, but Edelman admits that knowledge being used against you isn’t the best feeling in the world.

“The way he makes fun of guys, it’s extremely funny and demoralizing because he can bring in facts,” Edelman said, “and players, like, ‘You think you’re (expletive) LT (Lawrence Taylor)? I played with the best. I coached the best.’ He’s just seen so much football he can just demoralize you with something along those lines.”