Kendrick Bourne Had Relatable Reaction To Patriots Trading Back In Draft

Annoyed when the New England Patriots opted to trade back in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft? Kendrick Bourne was right there with you.
The Patriots wide receiver attended a draft-night party at quarterback Mac Jones’ house and posted a behind-the-scenes recap video on his YouTube channel. The highlight: Bourne’s in-the-moment reaction to New England trading down from pick No. 21 to 29.
He was … less than enthused.
As the final minutes ticked down before the Patriots’ top pick, Bourne offered his prediction, saying he expected the team to take a cornerback, offensive lineman or wide receiver.
“I’m out of here after this,” he told the camera. “I’m past my bedtime. I’ve got to go to sleep.”
Then, word came down that New England was trading the pick to the Kansas City Chiefs and wouldn’t be on the clock for another eight selections.
“I told you!” running back Damien Harris, seemingly aware of Bill Belichick’s penchant for trade-downs, exclaimed.
Bourne, tired and bored from hours of draft-watching, was not pleased. He let loose a string of expletives and then promptly hit the road.
“Oh my (expletive) goodness,” the smiling wideout said. “Oh my gosh, bro. Bro, what the (expletive)? Bro, I’m out of here, bro. This some bull(expletive). I’ve been waiting over here for (expletive) hours! What the (expletive)? I’ve been waiting all day for this (expletive). Oh my gosh. Bill! Bill! Bill! …
“Bro, we’ve been waiting all day. I’m out of here. I’m out of here, bro.”
At least Bourne was correct in his prediction. After moving down the board, the Patriots selected Chattanooga guard Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick.
Bourne and Harris were two of several New England players who attended Jones’ Round 1 watch party, which also featured a backyard hibachi dinner. Wide receivers DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Nixon and Kristian Wilkerson, tight end Hunter Henry, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, linebacker Mack Wilson, kicker Quinn Nordin and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer also made appearances in Bourne’s video.