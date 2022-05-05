Kendrick Bourne Had Relatable Reaction To Patriots Trading Back In Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Annoyed when the New England Patriots opted to trade back in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft? Kendrick Bourne was right there with you.

The Patriots wide receiver attended a draft-night party at quarterback Mac Jones’ house and posted a behind-the-scenes recap video on his YouTube channel. The highlight: Bourne’s in-the-moment reaction to New England trading down from pick No. 21 to 29.

He was … less than enthused.

As the final minutes ticked down before the Patriots’ top pick, Bourne offered his prediction, saying he expected the team to take a cornerback, offensive lineman or wide receiver.

“I’m out of here after this,” he told the camera. “I’m past my bedtime. I’ve got to go to sleep.”

Then, word came down that New England was trading the pick to the Kansas City Chiefs and wouldn’t be on the clock for another eight selections.

“I told you!” running back Damien Harris, seemingly aware of Bill Belichick’s penchant for trade-downs, exclaimed.