Kevin Harris Film Review: What To Expect From Patriots’ Other Rookie RB

Had New England Patriots rookie Kevin Harris been eligible for the NFL draft a year ago, he likely would have heard his name called much earlier than the sixth round.

Harris was the SEC’s second-most productive running back in 2020, trailing only eventual first-round draftee Najee Harris with 1,138 rushing yards during a breakout sophomore season.

One of the few offensive standouts on a bad South Carolina team, he led college football’s best conference with 113.8 rushing yards per game, ranked second (behind Najee Harris) with 15 rushing touchdowns and was third in yards per carry (6.3).

In a November loss to Ole Miss, Kevin Harris racked up 243 yards on 21 carries and scored five touchdowns. Three weeks later, he topped 200 again, going for 210 and a score on 21 attempts in the Gamecocks’ season finale against Kentucky.

Then, Harris underwent offseason back surgery, sidelining him for most of his team’s spring and summer practice schedule. And when he did return to the field last September, he simply did not look like the same player.

Over his first seven games of 2021, Harris contributed an average of 10 carries for 34 yards per contest — both way down from his prior-year marks — and found the end zone just twice, picking up a nagging ankle injury along the way. His full-season stats: 660 yards, four touchdowns, 4.3 yards per carry over 12 games, just six of which he started.

There were weeks late in his final collegiate season, however, that more resembled the 2020 version of Harris — and provided glimpses of what he might be able to bring to the Patriots, who drafted him 183rd overall, if he stays healthy.