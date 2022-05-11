NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch, Wife Samantha Announce Birth Of Daughter

Lennix Key Busch, the daughter of Samantha and Kyle Busch, already is Twitter famous.
The NASCAR Cup Series driver and his wife announced the birth of their baby girl Tuesday night on social media. Lennix Key Busch arrived Tuesday, weighing 6.1 ounces and measuring 20 inches.
“By the grace of God our sweet baby girl is here!” Kyle Busch wrote in a tweet. “Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness ? #GirlDad”
“We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl,” Samantha Busch wrote in a tweet. “Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair & a big bro waiting to meet her! Thank you everyone who has followed our journey & prayed with us. ?”
Kyle Busch for months has been waiting to enter the ranks of girl dads, and Lennix Key now has punched his ticket.
To make matters even sweeter, Lennix Key was born just eight days after Kyle Busch celebrated his 37th birthday. Those joint birthday parties might be sights to behold in the coming years.