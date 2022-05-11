NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch, Wife Samantha Announce Birth Of Daughter

NESN Logo Sign In

Lennix Key Busch, the daughter of Samantha and Kyle Busch, already is Twitter famous.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver and his wife announced the birth of their baby girl Tuesday night on social media. Lennix Key Busch arrived Tuesday, weighing 6.1 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

“By the grace of God our sweet baby girl is here!” Kyle Busch wrote in a tweet. “Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness ? #GirlDad”

Lennix Key Busch

May 10, 2022

5:12 am

6.1 oz 20 in



By the grace of God our sweet baby girl is here!



Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness ? #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/HBVAxglQSM — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 11, 2022

“We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl,” Samantha Busch wrote in a tweet. “Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair & a big bro waiting to meet her! Thank you everyone who has followed our journey & prayed with us. ?”

Lennix Key Busch

May 10, 2022

5:12 am

6.1 oz 20 in



We?re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl. Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair & a big bro waiting to meet her!



Thank you everyone who has followed our journey & prayed with us. ? pic.twitter.com/IoHIPmRKCm — Samantha Busch (@SamanthaBusch) May 11, 2022

Kyle Busch for months has been waiting to enter the ranks of girl dads, and Lennix Key now has punched his ticket.