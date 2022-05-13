Kyrie Irving About To Take Another Loss After Being Swept By Celtics?

NESN Logo Sign In

The losses are starting to pile up for Kyrie Irving.

Not only did the Boston Celtics sweep the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Now, it appears Irving also might lose his shoe deal with Nike.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported Friday, citing sources, that Nike is unlikely to extend Irving’s signature shoe deal beyond the 2022-23 NBA season given uncertainties surrounding the Nets star’s future.

Irving has a $37 million player option with Brooklyn for the 2022-23 campaign. He could opt out to sign a max contract extension, but Nets general manager Sean Marks was noncommittal earlier this week when asked about the 30-year-old’s status.

Marks even made a few pointed comments seemingly directed toward Irving, a media lightning rod who missed games this past season due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

“We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be a part of something bigger than themselves, play selfless, play team basketball. And be available,” Marks told reporters. “And that goes not only for Kyrie but for everybody here.”

Sources told Wojnarowski and Shelburne that a new edition of Irving’s shoe set to debut this fall is expected to mark the end of a lucrative signature series the point guard signed with Nike in 2014.