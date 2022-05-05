Kyrie Irving Calls Himself A ‘Martyr’, Stephen A. Smith Strongly Disagrees

NESN Logo Sign In

The one-sided argument between Stephen A. Smith and Kyrie Irving has no end in sight.

Appearing on the Boardroom’s “The ETCs” podcast Wednesday, Irving explained his thoughts on how he was treated throughout the 2021-22 NBA season.

“I just had to sit in the hot seat for a little bit and deal with it man. Life of a martyr, bro,” Irving said.

Over the last several seasons, Irving’s off the court actions have drawn more attention than the work he’s done on the court, becoming the focal point in most discussions he’s been the subject of. As has become the norm, Irving’s words struck a nerve with Smith, who responded on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday.

“This brother, he really is on another level. Take that whatever way you want to. He’s in a stratosphere that none of us are in,” Smith said, targeting the hypocrisies of Irving’s words. “There are still people that are unemployed, there are still people being underpaid. . . and where are you? In (New) Jersey, or some other place. Chillin.”

This is far from the first time that Smith has called out Irving for his words and/or actions. Last month, Smith called Irving, “One of the most delusional athletes in American history.” Not long before that, he said that Irving was “one of the absolute professionals at missing work.”

Needless to say, Stephen A. has intense feelings towards Irving. This example is just the latest in a long line of dust ups between the two, and it sure won’t be the last.