Last-Place Fantasy Football Finisher Shoots 112 At U.S. Open Qualifier

It’s never a great feeling to finish last in a fantasy football league, and for one man, he got hit twice with unfortunate results.

Due to his last place finish, John Eckert competed in a local 2022 U.S. Open qualifier at Oakwood Country Club in Kansas City, Mo. His results went about as well as one can hope.

Eckert finished in last place, again, after carding a 40-over 112, which was 40 strokes behind winners Ryan Argotsinger and Andrew Beckler.

Eckert arrived late for his tee time at one point because he went to the wrong hole. He admitted he knew where the 10th hole was but wanted to get in extra work on the range.

“As if it would matter,” Eckert said, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

The U.S. Open is one of the top major tournaments in golf, so how did the field react to Eckert, who was mainly competing to fulfill a wager rather than seriously qualify for the U.S. Open Eckert’s caddie informed his two playing partners, after the first two holes, why he was out there. The other two golfers appeared to not have any problems as long as Eckert kept pace of play and respected the course.

“I’m pretty happy with the four pars, for sure,” Eckert told ESPN on Tuesday, via text message. “The walking got to me. I’m more of a cart guy myself.”