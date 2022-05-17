Lionel Messi Disputes Report Of Move To Inter Miami As Part-Owner

NESN Logo Sign In

Is Lionel Messi taking his talents to Miami and heralding the age of the player-owner?

The soccer superstar will join Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and acquire a 35% stake in the franchise in 2023 after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires, DIRECTV Sports Alex Candal reported Tuesday, according to FOX Sports. The reported transfer would be the most high-profile in MLS’ history, as Messi is one of the greatest players of all time and also is the reigning Ballon d’Or winner.

Shortly after Candal broke the news, Messi’s representatives dismissed the rumor as a fabrication.

“It is completely false,” Messi’s camp told French outlet Le Parisien, per FOX Sports. “Leo has not yet decided on his future.”

Candal also reported Messi and Miami will announce the transfer/transaction in August, so it’s possible timing might be the driving force behind the player’s denial. With two-plus months to go before August comes around, expect to hear more rumors and details concerning Messi’s mooted move to Miami.