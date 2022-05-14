Liverpool Wins FA Cup Final After Beating Chelsea On Penalty Kicks

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool has won the Emirates FA Cup for the eighth time following a shootout triumph over Chelsea.

The Reds got their hands back on the trophy for the first time in 16 years Saturday at Wembley Stadium by beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties, following a goalless draw in the 2022 final.

Substitute Kostas Tsimikas tucked home the winning kick after Alisson Becker had saved from Mason Mount to clinch the cup for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds.

LIVERPOOL WIN THE FA CUP ON PENALTIES!!! pic.twitter.com/QoxX73JYgR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 14, 2022

Victory in the FA Cup final secured Liverpool’s second piece of silverware this season, following its Carabao Cup success — also against Chelsea — in February.

It is the sixth honour of Klopp’s managerial reign and brings up 50 major trophies for Liverpool’s men’s team in history.

The Reds had previously been FA Cup winners in 1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006.