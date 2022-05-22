LL Cool J Among Stars On Hand At TD Garden For Celtics-Heat Game 3

LL Cool J was the highlight of the opening period

by

BOSTON — Despite how the first quarter played out, the Celtics were the biggest show in town Saturday night and the stars came to TD Garden for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals to support Boston as the hosts took on the Miami Heat.

LL Cool J, former Celtic Antoine Walker and New England Patriots running back Damien Harris were among those in attendance.

The spotting of LL Cool J was just about the loudest TD Garden got during the opening quarter as Boston trailed by 21 points after 12 minutes.

