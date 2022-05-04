Louis Domingue Thought Referees Were Joking About Entering Penguins-Rangers Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

The Stanley Cup playoffs can be unpredictable, just ask Louis Domingue who was serving as Casey DeSmith’s backup in Game 1 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers.

From a controversial hit on Rickard Rakell to what would have the go-ahead goal for New York getting overturned in the third period to Domingue needing to relieve DeSmith between the pipes in the second overtime before the Penguins ultimately won 4-3 in triple OT.

Malkin: "We know we can win every game if we play right. We play smart. We play hard. I think we deserved to win tonight." pic.twitter.com/BMvu0dxCKy — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 4, 2022

And that’s just the SparkNotes version.

DeSmith’s injury was just another blow to Pittsburgh who already was without No. 1 goalie Tristan Jarry as he deals with an injury of his own. Domingue, who has 142 games of NHL experience, was thrown into the fire with Game 1 on the line.

At first, he didn’t believe the officials when they came to tell him he had to come into the game.

“I saw (DeSmith) go to the bench and I wasn’t sure why they blew the whistle,” Domingue told reporters after the game, per the Penguins. “I know both of the referees that were there, Jonny Murray and Frederick L’Ecuyer, both French guys. I honestly thought they were joking with me. They were saying I had to go in. After that, I just went out and played. It’s crazy, but I guess that’s my life. It’s hockey.”