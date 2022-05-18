Lucky Fan Catches Two Home Runs In Same Inning At Red Sox-Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not a common occurrence to catch a home run ball at a game, but on Tuesday night, onee lucky fan caught not only one but two homers.

The Houston Astros made history at the expense of Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on Tuesday, hitting five home runs in the second inning. The veteran right-hander became one of three pitchers in MLB history to allow five home runs in one inning.

Two of those five home runs made their way to the Green Monster, with one fan catching both Jeremy Pena’s and Yuli Gurriel’s home runs.

While it may have been a night to forget for the Red Sox and Eovaldi, it was a night this fan will never forget.