Mac Jones, Patriots Among Stars Attending Celtics-Bucks Game 7

BOSTON — The stars were out in Boston on Sunday to watch NBA superstars like the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo take the floor in a do-or-die Game 7 at TD Garden.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Mac Jones and a handful of other players like Kendrick Bourne, Damien Harris and Deatrich Wise all were in attendance rooting on the Green.

Mac Jones, Robert Kraft and Kendrick Bourne at TD ? pic.twitter.com/Eeeut6euj9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 15, 2022

They were joined by Celtics legend Paul Pierce and former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, among others.

The Truth is in the building! @paulpierce34 ? pic.twitter.com/UivAGsMQhO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 15, 2022

The winner of Game 7 will advance to play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals while the loser will enter the offseason.