Madison Bumgarner Ejected But Umpire Dan Bellino Looks Like Instigator

Madison Bumgarner got quite mad Wednesday — and for good reason.

The Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher didn’t last long in his start against the Miami Marlins. And it’s not because he struggled. Though he gave up a home run in the bottom of the first, the upstart Bumgarner likely had hoped for another impressive outing.

Instead, he hit the showers after the first inning following a brief but tumultuous interaction with umpire Dan Bellino. As Bumgarner left the field following the opening frame, he was subject to check for foreign substances. Bellino ejected Bumgarner after a quick exchange of thoughts.

Madison Bumgarner has been ejected. Lots happening here. ? pic.twitter.com/SGl0tZIQZM — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 4, 2022

An alternate angle sure makes it look like Bumgarner got the heave-ho for something he said not necessarily something on his hand.

It appears Bumgarner was ejected for something that was said, and not for what was on his hand. pic.twitter.com/g7TldjHHLs — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 4, 2022

Then again, as the Bally Sports Arizona broadcast points out, Bellino didn’t seem very interested in actually checking Bugmarner’s hand for foreign substances. We know that because, well, the video shows him staring at the pitcher’s face instead of looking at the hand.