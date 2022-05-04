Madison Bumgarner Ejected But Umpire Dan Bellino Looks Like Instigator

Madison Bumgarner got quite mad Wednesday — and for good reason.
The Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher didn’t last long in his start against the Miami Marlins. And it’s not because he struggled. Though he gave up a home run in the bottom of the first, the upstart Bumgarner likely had hoped for another impressive outing.
Instead, he hit the showers after the first inning following a brief but tumultuous interaction with umpire Dan Bellino. As Bumgarner left the field following the opening frame, he was subject to check for foreign substances. Bellino ejected Bumgarner after a quick exchange of thoughts.
An alternate angle sure makes it look like Bumgarner got the heave-ho for something he said not necessarily something on his hand.
Then again, as the Bally Sports Arizona broadcast points out, Bellino didn’t seem very interested in actually checking Bugmarner’s hand for foreign substances. We know that because, well, the video shows him staring at the pitcher’s face instead of looking at the hand.
Bumgarner certainly runs hot, as he’s no stranger to on-field altercations with umpires or opponents. On the other hand, Bellino is cut from the same cloth. He infamously was behind the plate and ejected Josh Donaldson during a 2020 game after Donaldson kicked dirt on the plate after a home run. Bellino also had a staredown with then-Toronto slugger Jose Bautista back in 2016.
(Justin Verlander doesn’t seem like a huge fan, either, while on the topic.)
This all ends up overshadowing the fact that it’s a bad break for the Diamondbacks, who were going for the sweep of Miami on Wednesday. Bumgarner, the four-time All-Star and former World Series MVP, has seemingly regained everything that made him one of the best pitchers in baseball last decade. After two miserable seasons, he has bounced back and had allowed just three earned runs in 23 innings entering Wednesday.
At least he’ll be well-rested for the next time he takes the ball.