Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner Unharmed After Getting Carjacked

The NHL offseason got off to a very scary start for Mitch Marner.

Multiple reports surfaced late Monday night indicating that a black Range Rover belonging to the Toronto Maple Leafs star was carjacked at gunpoint in a movie theater parking lot. The New York Post, citing a source, revealed three “armed suspects” approached the vehicle in masks.

“Mitch said, ‘go ahead and take it,'” the source told The Post.

The Maple Leafs on Tuesday released a statement confirming Marner indeed was involved in the carjacking. The 25-year-old was uninjured.

“We can confirm Mitch Marner was the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening,” the Leafs tweeted. “He was unharmed in the incident and the Club & Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services’ support.”

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.