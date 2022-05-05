Marcus Smart, Ime Udoka Provide Update On Celtics Guard For Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart missed the Boston Celtics’ 109-86 Game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks due to a thigh contusion that he suffered in Game 1. Could the C’s be without their starting point guard for another game?

Smart doesn’t seem to think so.

Speaking with the media Thursday, Smart said there was a “strong likelihood” he would return to the lineup for Game 3. He explained “something’s really gotta be wrong” for him to miss a game.

In his Game 2 absence, the Celtics rolled out a dynamic plan to stop Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo with Grant Williams and Al Horford each drawing the matchup throughout the contest. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka added that the team “helped appropriately” on Antetokounmpo without Smart.

When asked about Smart’s availability for Game 3, Udoka said that the Celtics would “know more (Friday).” Udoka noted the team has been taking a day-by-day approach with Smart’s injury.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens offered a less than promising update early on Thursday, but according to Smart and Udoka, things are progressing well.