Marcus Smart Makes Major Hair Change Before Celtics-Bucks Series Opener

Smart took his commitment to the C's to a new level

No one has ever been able to question Marcus Smart’s commitment to the Celtics. The veteran guard has been Boston’s heart and soul for many seasons now.

But in case you needed a reminder that this season’s Defensive Player of the Year is all in on the C’s, his new look should suffice.

Smart arrived to TD Garden on Sunday with a very noticeable change to his appearance. The eighth-year pro dyed his hair green in the lead-up to the second-round series between the Celtics and the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

We imagine Smart’s new do earned the seal of approval from New England Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills.

The Celtics will need Smart to bring his typical tenacious defense to Game 1 against the Bucks, as well as the duration of the best-of-seven series. Boston knows full well that it requires all hands on deck to defend Giannis Antetokounmpo.

