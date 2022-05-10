Marcus Smart Praises Al Horford After Strong Night In Celtics’ Game 4 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart wants to be Al Horford when he grows up.

After Horford’s 30-point night to help the Celtics even the series with the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston’s 116-108 Game 4 win Monday night, Smart took to Twitter to give even more praise to his teammate.

“When Im almost 36 years old, please Lord, please let me be just a fraction of the player that @Al_Horford is!,” Smart tweeted. “I mean- what an absolute amazing teammate and player. Big team win fellas.”

When Im almost 36 years old, please Lord, please let me be just a fraction of the player that @Al_Horford is! I mean- what an absolute amazing teammate and player. Big team win fellas. pic.twitter.com/Jiondp3FsS — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) May 10, 2022

Horford really left everything on the court against the reigning NBA champions with a career-high in points as the series now shifts back to Boston.

The Celtics and Bucks play a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday night. Tipoff from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.