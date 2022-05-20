Marcus Smart Quotes Bill Russell After Outstanding Celtics-Heat Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics fans can’t ask for much more from Marcus Smart after what he did to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Then Smart when out and gave them more, with an assist from Bill Russell.

The Celtics guard quoted the C’s legend Friday morning via Twitter, hours after he helped the Celtics top the Miami Heat by scoring 24 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out 12 assists in a performance for the ages.

“‘If you take a job and they pay you five dollars a day, give them seven dollars a day worth of work!’ – Bill Russell,” Smart wrote in a tweet.

“Always always work your hardest! Then work harder! Good things always happen.”

A sprained foot sidelined Smart for Game 1, and he had to prove his fitness prior to tipoff in order for the Celtics to activate him for Game 2. Pain? What pain?

Smart and his Celtics teammates will look to take a 2-1 series lead Saturday night at TD Garden when they host the Heat in Game 3. Tip off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.