Marcus Smart Says Celtics ‘Don’t Have Time To Sulk’ Heading Into Game 6

The Celtics blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter in Boston on Wednesday, but they are ready to move past those frustrations and focus on staying alive in the NBA playoffs.

The Celtics lost Game 5 to the Milwaukee Bucks, 110-107. Boston knows they blew an opportunity to capture the pivotal game, but they’re ready to learn from their mistakes and move on.

“We were hot,” Marcus Smart said, per an NBC Sports Boston Twitter video. “We’re hot, just because we know we did it to ourselves, nobody else. We take the blame, but now, we got to turn it around and go right back at it. We don’t got time to sulk. We ain’t got time to put our heads down. It is what it is, on to the next one.”

The Celtics and Bucks have battled throughout the series with neither team winning two straight games yet. Smart went on to talk about the mindset Boston needs to have heading into Game 6.

“Just move on,” Smart said. “They did to us what we did to them in the last game at their place. We just got to come back out and keep swinging. We got to fight back, and it just is what it is. We don’t have time to worry about how we lost. We lost, and right now, it hurts.”

“We don’t got time for that. It hurts. It definitely hurts, but ain’t got time to feel. We got to go on to the next one, and really, it’s simple. If you’re not ready to come play the next game, then don’t step on that court, so that’s how you get ready and move on.”

The Celtics and Bucks will play Game 6 at Fiserv Forum on Friday. The NBA has not scheduled an official time for the game yet.