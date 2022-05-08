Marcus Smart Taken Off Celtics Injury Report Ahead Of Game 4 Vs. Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the Boston Celtics’ most important pieces should be a full go in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year has been removed from the Celtics injury report as of Sunday.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 4 vs. Milwaukee:



Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 8, 2022

Smart injured his shoulder and quad in the C’s Game 1 loss and has been hampered since. The 28-year-old guard missed Game 2 and, while he did start Game 3, he was still listed as injured.

With the latest report, it appears that Smart is on the mend with little worry of a minutes restriction.

The Celtics will look to even the series against the Bucks in Game 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday in Milwaukee.