Marcus Smart’s Approach To Celtics’ Road Playoff Games Suits Him Well

It is not an easy task to go on the road in the NBA playoffs and come out with a victory.

With the Eastern Conference semifinals shifting to Milwaukee, the Boston Celtics will try to accomplish just that, but guard Marcus Smart knows it will take a certain mindset to pull it off.

Smart laid out the approach Boston must have in typical Smart fashion as the Celtics prepare for Game 3 of its series with the Bucks. According to The Athletic’s Jay King, Smart, on Thursday, compared road playoff games to trips home from school as a kid and trying to fight off unwanted bullies en route to a final destination.

“My mama always told me if you’re outnumbered, you might as well be the first one to initiate and throw the punch,” Smart told reporters, per King. “Because you’re outnumbered, you might as well take one with you.”

It’s unknown whether Smart will suit up for the Celtics in Game 3 as he tries to make his way back from a right thigh contusion.

Regardless of Smart’s availability, the physical nature of the series and throwing the proverbial punches should travel to Milwaukee with the series evened at 1-1.

The Celtics, who are 2-0 on the road this postseason, and the Bucks will resume their series with Game 3 taking place Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Fiserv Forum.