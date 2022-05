NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Strahm is not just a pitcher for the Red Sox. The 30-year-old also has a YouTube channel with over 7,000 subscribers where he opens up boxes of baseball cards. Strahm sat down with NESN’s Jahmai Webster to talk more about his life outside baseball and his current card collection.

