Mavericks Ban ‘Unruly Fans’ For Giving Chris Paul’s Family ‘Unwanted Hugs’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Dallas Mavericks on Monday released a statement regarding the incident that took place Sunday at American Airlines Center involving the family of Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Sunday, citing sources, that several family members of Paul were harassed and physically contacted by a fan in the crowd, prompting a response from the Suns star, who could be seen on video yelling, “I’ll see you later” toward a fan.

Paul later voiced his displeasure on social media, tweeting, “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families?.(f—) that!!”

Here is the Mavericks’ full statement, per multiple reports, after conducting an investigation:

American Airlines Center and Dallas Mavericks security and executives have concluded the investigation into the incident involving the Paul family. Two unruly fans attempted to give unwanted hugs and have conversations with members of the Paul family on the public concourse of American Airlines Center. AAC security responded immediately once notified by the family and the fans were swiftly ejected from the game. The fans involved in the incident will not be allowed to return to the arena until 2023.

The Mavericks-Suns series is tied 2-2, as Phoenix won the first two games before Dallas rallied to take the next two. The best-of-seven set now shifts back to Arizona, with tipoff for Game 5 from Footprint Center scheduled for Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET.