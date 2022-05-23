Mets Pitcher Adam Ottavino Reflects On ‘Weird’ Red Sox-Yankees Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom completed a rare trade prior to the 2021 season, just the sixth of its kind.

Bloom made a deal with the New York Yankees, which was the first time the two organizations exchanged players since 2014. Adam Ottavino headlined the deal as he was forced to switch sides of the historic rivalry in a pinch.

“It was a crazy turn of events being on the Yankees one second and the next second being on the Red Sox,” Ottavino said, as transcribed by FanSided’s Kevin Henry. “It was just weird. It was really hard. I was really tight with a lot of the Yankees guys and I was really on board with what was going on there. The next thing I know, I?m on the rival team.?

The veteran right-hander threw 62 innings for Boston, posting a 4.21 ERA with 11 saves. He was a critical member of a Red Sox team that was just two wins away from reaching the World Series.