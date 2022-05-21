Michael Wacha Explains Why Trevor Story’s Recent Play Is “No Surprise”

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story has been on a stellar run through two games against the Seattle Mariners, but if you ask his teammates, this run was a long-time coming.

Michael Wacha got the start in Friday’s 7-3 win over the Mariners. The right-hander trained closely with Story before the season and has seen the work the second baseman has put in to bolster Boston’s stout offense.

“He’s an absolute stud,” Wacha told reporters, per team-provided audio. “He’s a gamer. He gets after it. You see the the work he puts in behind closed doors, in the weight room and in the cages. It’s no surprise, this little tear he’s been on. He’s a heck of a player. Looking forward to seeing what he can do for the rest of the season, because he’s fun to watch.”

Story has hit four home runs and has 11 RBI through this run, and he and the Red Sox will look to continue their streak Saturday as their series against the Mariners continues.