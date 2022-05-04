Michael Wacha Trusts Alex Cora, Understands Quick Hook In Red Sox Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Michael Wacha was dealing once again for the Boston Red Sox and was making easy work of the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park into the sixth inning.

After getting two outs, though, and with Shohei Ohtani next in the batting order, Alex Cora came out of the dugout and went to Jake Diekman despite Wacha only throwing 60 pitches. The end result worked in Boston’s favor as Ohtani lined out to Alex Verdugo to end the inning.

Cora after the game explained that at the end of the day, the focus is getting “27 outs and winning the game.” The Red Sox did that in a 4-0 win and Wacha seemed to be just fine with getting the quick hook.

“As analytics get more prominent in the game, the numbers trend toward (hitters) having better success the third time through the lineup,” Wacha told reporters after the game, per team-provided audio. “I feel like more managers have been going that way, but really, I trust Cora with all that stuff and his plan for the season.

“… It’s not about outlasting the other starter anymore. I try and go as long as I can and compete as long as I can. You can’t get mad about it.”

Wacha trusted Cora made the right call and was able to enjoy Diekman, Ryan Brasier and Hirokazu Sawamura combine for no hits and three strikeouts to get Boston back on track.

“I trust Cora with everything,” Wacha said. “Our bullpen was lights out. It was really fun to watch them lock it down.”