Here’s When Red Sox’s Michael Wacha Could Return From Injury

The Boston Red Sox received some good news on Sunday regarding one of their injured pitchers.

Starter Michael Wacha is on the mend and expected to be activated as soon as his injury designation expires.

“Michael Wacha threw a bullpen,” MassLive’s Christopher Smith tweeted Sunday. “Will throw a sim game tomorrow. He should be back when his 15 days on the injured list expires.”

Wacha was placed on the 15-day injured list for left intercostal irritation, retroactive to May 5. His earliest return date would be Friday, when the Red Sox play the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

The veteran-right hander has been one of the most productive members of the team this season, with numbers that mirror those of a frontline starter. Through five starts, Wacha has a 1.38 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP with a .148 batting average against.

The Red Sox are building momentum. The return of Wacha could further help Boston turn the tides after a rocky start.