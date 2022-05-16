Michele Tafoya Complains About Shohei Ohtani Hype, Tweets At Wrong Person

NESN Logo Sign In

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is seen as the face of baseball by just about every player and analyst who enjoys the game, but for some reason, one longtime sports broadcaster seems to have heard enough.

Michele Tafoya, a longtime analyst of NBC Sports who since has left to pursue a career in politics, took to Twitter over the weekend to share a strange complaint while referencing Ohtani.

“@Angels broadcast … Enough with the @Ohtani baseball chatter!!!,” Tafoya tweeted Saturday night as Ohtani and Los Angeles defeated the Oakland Athletics, a game in which he went 1-for-5 with two RBIs.

Tafoya doubled down on her foolishness by tweeting at “@Ohtani.” The problem, however, is that Twitter handle, which certainly had its mentions blow up over the weekend, does not actually belong to the two-way superstar and reigning league MVP.

Many on Twitter did not agree with Tafoya’s sentiments.

Felt the same way about the Tom Brady coverage. Why spend all that time talking about a player doing stuff no one has ever done before? Jeez! Grab an O-lineman for that first postgame interview to talk blitz adjustments, just to mix it up. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 16, 2022

I'm a huge fan, Michele. But we love Ohtani. #GoHalos — Adam Rank (@adamrank) May 15, 2022

They shouldn?t talk about a once in history phenom & reigning MVP? They are supposed to promote their product. Like could you explain exactly what you mean? People can?t seem to get enough Ohtani. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) May 15, 2022

The Red Sox, specifically, saw enough of Ohtani when he was in Boston earlier this month.